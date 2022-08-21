Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landmark structure forms part of Doors Open Day, and the tours are free.

They take place on Saturday, September 24 when the Forth Bridges exhibition at Transport Scotland’s Contact and Education Centre will also be open to the public and feature special exhibits and educational activities.

Forth Road Bridge (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s operating company representative for South East Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome visitors back to the Forth Road Bridge on Doors Open Day after having to close our doors during the pandemic.

“Our guided minibus tours will give the public a rare chance to visit parts of this famous bridge normally hidden from view, and to hear from experienced members of staff who have worked on the structure for many years.”

Guided minibus tours will depart every 15 minutes from the bridge office in South Queensferry. Tours will last one hour, stopping at points of interest along the deck before visiting one of the anchorage chambers on the north side of the bridge.

Places are limited and advance booking is recommended by emailing

Everyone who attends will have the chance to enter a charity prize draw for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to the top of the bridge’s main towers.