Found: Fife building without an owner for 200 years

Fife Council has had to take administrative steps after discovering it had a building it didn’t own.

The former Kinglassie community hall, which was once a school, had its last traceable owner in 1820 – 200 years ago.

The matter came to light when the council was updating its legal records.

It has granted a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to “bring the building back to use”.

In the report, Gordon Strang Estates Surveyor, wrote: “The last possible title for the property was recorded in 1820 but it is not possible to establish whether any person can claim ownership of it due to the passage of time.

“The council and its predecessors as education authority have been in occupation of the land since the 19th century without challenge. In 1983, the Council recorded a title to the land but, due to changes in the law, this is no longer regarded as a valid title.”

Councillors agreed to proceed with the order so the land and building can be sold to stop further decay.