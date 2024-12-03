The chief executive who helped to launch one of Kirkcaldy’s key charities has announced she is standing down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynne Scott will relinquish her role with Nourish Support Centre after 13 years in charge - a decision she said was “one of the hardest of my life.”

She and four friends launched the support group 13 years ago to help families raising children with disabilities or additional support. They had a shared vision of ensuring families felt supported, less isolated, and part of a caring network. Under her leadership, the organisation has grown into a vital resource for countless families in the community. It now has headquarters at Elizabeth House in Kirkcaldy and a community base in one of the biggest units in the Mercat Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne said: “This decision has been one of the hardest of my life. Nourish has been more than just my work; it has been my passion and purpose for over a decade. I’m immensely proud of everything we’ve accomplished together.

Lynne Scott is stepping down as chief executive at Nourish (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

"However, this past year has brought challenges that have taken a significant toll on my mental health and well-being. After much reflection, I feel stepping away is the best decision for me.”

She paid tribute to her staff, volunteers, supporters and the families at the heart of the organisation “who have stood by me and the organisation through thick and thin” adding: “Your dedication and support have been a source of strength, and I know Nourish will continue to thrive because of you.”

During her notice period, Lynne will work to ensure a smooth transition for the organisation, overseeing Christmas projects and preparing Nourish for the New Year.