Four-car crash closes busy road in Kirkcaldy
A four-car crash closed a busy road in Kirkcaldy today.
The incident happened on Oriel Road, close to the entrance to Balmoral Drive around 11:00am. Emergency services, including police and fire, attended the scene. The road was closed for around half an hour, and there were no reports on injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “ “We were made aware of a crash involving four vehicles at Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy around 10.55am. There were no reported injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicles.”