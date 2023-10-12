Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are among Scottish outlets run by Admiral Taverns, the leading community pub group. The pubs are available under its ‘leased and tenanted’ division, which is a partnership between the company and business entrepreneurs, who want to create and run their own sustainable pub business, while benefiting from its extensive support.

Available are the Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy, along with Burt’s Bar, Buckhaven; the Abbey Inn, Newburgh; and the Central Bar, Inverkeithing.

Admiral Taverns, which owns over 1460 pubs across the UK, is on the hunt for enthusiastic individuals, couples or business partners to take them on.

The Abbey Inn has a strong core customer base and a regular entertainment schedule, and the company said there is “a great opportunity” for an incoming licensee to continue to grow it, and tap into the food market. The pub also has three rooms to let.

Ceri Radford, head of recruitment and operations support, said: “We have some brilliant opportunities across Scotland for passionate and enthusiastic individuals or teams who are interested in running their own pub. You don’t necessarily need any experience either - at Admiral you have a wealth of support and knowledge to maximise your pub’s potential. Wherever you are in your journey, we’ll focus on finding the right pub for your vision and tailor our approach, support, and the training we offer to meet your needs.

“We believe we do things differently to other pub companies. To us it is simple – great pubs are run by great people and at Admiral, we’re committed to building strong partnerships with our licensees, empowering them to make a success of their own business, whilst providing as much support along the way.”

