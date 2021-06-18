Four Fife schools in ground-breaking project as children's song-writing moves online
Fischy Music, a Scottish children’s health and wellbeing charity, has just completed its first ever online virtual songwriting project
A total of 198 children from four Fife primary schools collaborated online with the team to create vibrant new music reflecting their pandemic experiences and their views on key issues.
All four songs have just been launched on children's website www.fishytunes.com designed for youngsters to access at home to support their mental health and wellbeing.
The songs created are U B U, by Masterton Primary, Keep Us in the Picture, by Aberdour;, Whatever Happens, by Donibristle; and There's Only One, by Inverkeithing.
The songs were written as part of the annual Fife Songwriting Project, which his year saw a completely new approach due to the pandemic, with virtual song-writing sessions and the launch celebration event all happening online.
Over the past five weeks, seven classes have collaborated with the Fischy creative team to discuss song ideas, write lyrics and explore music genres and styles.