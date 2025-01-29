Four historic Fife venues count cost of damage caused by Storm Eowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four historic places in Fife are counting the cost of damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

The National Trust for Scotland has launched an appeal to support emergency work needed to deal with the devastating destruction suffered across its estate last week.

Falkland Palace and its garden, which date to at least the 16th century, suffered roof and gutter damage, broken gates, and tree loss. Culross Palace, Hill of Tarvit, and Kellie Castle, have all suffered damage to roofs. Much-loved trees have also been lost or damaged at Hill of Tarvit.

While the full extent of the impact is still being assessed, more than 30 places in the care of the conservation charity have confirmed damage, much of which is severe and will take time and incur significant cost to address.

Falkland Palace and its garden suffered roof and gutter damage, broken gates, and tree loss (Pic: TSPL)

At first count, every Trust garden in the south and west of Scotland has been affected. Many historic buildings have also suffered damage to roofs, walls, and fences, and the Trust’s building surveyors and property teams are urgently assessing each place. To support its Storm Éowyn recovery visit https://www.nts.org.uk/campaigns/storm-appeal.

Philip Long, the National Trust for Scotland’s Chief Executive, said: “While we are used to dealing with and plan for difficult weather conditions, the brutal force of Storm Éowyn has wrought unprecedented widespread damage to many of Scotland’s most loved places. Our teams have been working flat-out to make them safe for people again, but the job of repair, restoration and planting will take much longer, and we would be very grateful for people’s support of our charity in this.”

Ali MacLeod, head of fundraising, added: “From the destruction caused to buildings to the loss of trees across Scotland, storm damage is once again causing a period of difficult and expensive recovery, disrupting our planned conservation work and incurring enormous cost. We need help to deal with the aftermath and develop further the means to make our places more resilient to such severe conditions.

“Support will enable us to recover from Storm Éowyn and make it possible to share these special places with visitors again, and it will help us continue to plan and prepare for future incidents of extreme weather across Scotland.”