Four more COVID deaths recorded in Fife

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Fife.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 8:13am

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 988 people had died in the area by January 8 (Sunday) – up from 984 the week before.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

The latest figures were published recently
Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.

