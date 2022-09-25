News you can trust since 1871
Four more COVID related deaths confirmed in Fife, figures show

Four more coronavirus deaths have been recorded over the latest weekly period in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 1:18 pm
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 916 people had died in the region by September 18 (Sunday) – up from 912 the week before.

They were among 15,555 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.

