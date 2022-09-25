Four more COVID related deaths confirmed in Fife, figures show

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 916 people had died in the region by September 18 (Sunday) – up from 912 the week before.

They were among 15,555 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The latest figures have just been published

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.