Four-star rating retained by one of Fife’s top leisure centres after inspection

The Esplanade facility gained an increase of two grading points, recording 80 per cent score on overall visitor experience.

The centre which is managed and operated by charitable trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has recently seen the launch of a new purpose-built fitness studio. The Flex Studio offers a huge range of programmes including BodyPUMP, group cycle, box fit and functional fitness.

James Dunbar, area leisure manager, said: “It’s very rewarding that the friendliness of staff, and, our range facilities and activities on offer for all ages and abilities was noted.

From left: Adri Segerius, duty manager; Jimmy Dunbar, area leisure manager; Karen Berry, leisure attendant; Shannon Reekie, leisure attendant and Nicola Christie, receptionist.