Four-star rating retained by one of Fife’s top leisure centres after inspection
The Esplanade facility gained an increase of two grading points, recording 80 per cent score on overall visitor experience.
The centre which is managed and operated by charitable trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has recently seen the launch of a new purpose-built fitness studio. The Flex Studio offers a huge range of programmes including BodyPUMP, group cycle, box fit and functional fitness.
James Dunbar, area leisure manager, said: “It’s very rewarding that the friendliness of staff, and, our range facilities and activities on offer for all ages and abilities was noted.
“To be independently reviewed is a great opportunity for us to look at areas we can still improve and aim to do better. We will continue to ensure that the centre delivers high-quality facilities and a great range of programmes so that more people can access affordable leisure opportunities and experience the health and wellbeing benefits associated with getting active.”