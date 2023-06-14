News you can trust since 1871
Four-star rating retained by one of Fife’s top leisure centres after inspection

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has retained its four-star rating after a recent VisitScotland inspection.
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Jun 2023, 18:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 18:51 BST

The Esplanade facility gained an increase of two grading points, recording 80 per cent score on overall visitor experience.

The centre which is managed and operated by charitable trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has recently seen the launch of a new purpose-built fitness studio. The Flex Studio offers a huge range of programmes including BodyPUMP, group cycle, box fit and functional fitness.

James Dunbar, area leisure manager, said: “It’s very rewarding that the friendliness of staff, and, our range facilities and activities on offer for all ages and abilities was noted.

From left: Adri Segerius, duty manager; Jimmy Dunbar, area leisure manager; Karen Berry, leisure attendant; Shannon Reekie, leisure attendant and Nicola Christie, receptionist.From left: Adri Segerius, duty manager; Jimmy Dunbar, area leisure manager; Karen Berry, leisure attendant; Shannon Reekie, leisure attendant and Nicola Christie, receptionist.
From left: Adri Segerius, duty manager; Jimmy Dunbar, area leisure manager; Karen Berry, leisure attendant; Shannon Reekie, leisure attendant and Nicola Christie, receptionist.
“To be independently reviewed is a great opportunity for us to look at areas we can still improve and aim to do better. We will continue to ensure that the centre delivers high-quality facilities and a great range of programmes so that more people can access affordable leisure opportunities and experience the health and wellbeing benefits associated with getting active.”

