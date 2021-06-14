Four-year-old child taken to hospital after being hit by car in Fife

A four-year-old has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near a Fife school this morning.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:00 pm


The kid was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after the incident on Broad Street in Cowdenbeath.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 0906 hours to attend an incident on Broad Street in Cowdenbeath.

They added: "We dispatched one ambulance and a critical care paramedic to the scene. We transported one child patient to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

