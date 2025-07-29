Four years of Burntisland's Big Green Market as it returns for August event

It’s been four years since the first Big Green Market took place in Burntisland, but volunteers are set to host the next event this weekend.

The popular market, which takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of each month, aims to give a second chance to pre-loved items including household goods, soft furnishings, books, toys and clothes at a very affordable price.

The community event helps raise funds for local groups and organisations at the same time as promoting reuse and recycling.

What started out as a small idea with six passionate people has grown over the years.

The Big Green Market is back in Burntisland this weekend. (Pic: Submitted)

Since the first market in 2021, the events have raised £51,280 for local community groups. Fifty-four different community groups have been supported.

A total of 15,785 shoppers have joined the green mission and more than 90 volunteers have been involved in making the magic happen.

The group have also run six repair cafes to help keep items out of landfill and held 23 workshops teaching invaluable skills.

The market has also received a Community Award, and a mention in the Scottish Parliament.

In July, the market raised more money on the Friday than it ever had on the first day and organisers said the whole weekend was “a hit from start to finish”.

The event raised enough money to send a £1000 donation to Burntisland Hedgehog Haven; to donate £250 to the Toll Centre’s summer outreach programme and to cover the event’s monthly donation to the Cornerstone Community Cafe.

This weekend’s event is raising funds for Burntisland Harbour Access Trust (BHAT). The market will be open at the Burntisland Parish Church Halls in the town’s West Leven Street on Friday, August 1 from noon to 4pm and on Saturday, August 2 from 10am to 1pm.

Organisers say the events have also saved the community more than £1.5 million and prevented thousands of items from ending up in landfill.

A spokesperson for the Big Green Market said: “The thing is, which we didn't realise at the time, is that what makes the Big Green Market really special is that it's not just a market.

“We're a movement. A community. Whether you're a regular who hasn't missed a single market, someone discovering us for the first time, or one of our incredible volunteers - you're all part of our Big Green family.

“Thank you to every shopper, every volunteer, every donor and everyone who believes in what we're doing. You've made these four years absolutely incredible.

“Together, we're proving that small actions really can make a Big Green difference.”

The Big Green Market’s website at www.biggreenmarket.com is full of information about the history of Burntisland’s monthly pre-loved market and has details of current volunteering opportunities for anyone interested in getting involved.