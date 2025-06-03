A foundation set up after the tragic death of a young Kirkcaldy man has unveiled its fourth life-saving defibrillator - and its first in an outdoor setting.

The kit has been installed by the Aidan Sutherland Foundation at the Basin car park on the Promenade.

It was set up and named in memory of the much loved young man who died aged just 20 after taking ill while on a trip to Newcastle with friends in 2017. His blood sugar levels soared as a result of hyperglycemia.

The foundation was set up by his family who wanted to raise awareness of the condition. Aidan had type 1 diabetes, and while many people know about the issue when a diabetic’s blood sugar levels drop, but few know of the dangers posed when they soar.

John Sutherland at the new defibrillator and the plaque which tells the story of the foundation set up in memory of his son (Pics: Submitted)

Since his death eight years ago, the foundation has raised thousands of £s and installed defibrillators at Merchant’s Cafe, the Mercat Shopping Centre, facing TK Maxx, and in the reception of Balwearie High School.

Its latest one at the Basin will be available 24/7, and is the first in an outdoor location. It is on the front elevation of the public toilets at the car park, next to hot snacks business - one of the busiest thoroughfares in the centre of Kirkcaldy.

It is registered with The Circuit, a national defibrillator network which allows access to all emergency services on the information with these units.

Aidan’s dad, John, said: “There is so many incidents each year where an emergency procedure is required outside the professional surroundings of a hospital that these public defibrillators are vital to the community.”

The foundation aims to continue its fundraising to put more defibrillators into the community. It has hosted everything from casino and race nights to live music and bingo. Its many volunteer supporters have also collated seasonal hampers for raffle, and every penny raised is distributed back into the community.

Added John: “From youth levels to the elderly, we aim to help where we can to all the passions held dear by our Aidan. The diabetes network is also very close to our commitments, as we provide funds to further progress the research in the laboratories that search for a cure to this condition.” Key donations have also come from a number of businesses including Carnegie Financial Services based at Evans Business Centre in Mitchelston Industrial Estate, and also from Dhoom Indian Restaurant in Dunfermline which selected the foundation in recognition of its commitment to youth sport and well being.

Said John: “We thank all our supporters who dedicate time to our events throughout the year with their backing.”

The latest defibrillator at the Basin also has a plaque, commissioned by Fife Council, highlighting the work of the foundation.