Fred Macaulay backs Kirkcaldy health talk aimed at men

Top Scottish comedian Fred Macaulay is backing the latest in a series of talks in Kirkcaldy which highlight men’s health issues.

The renowned broadcaster and stand-up has given his support to a University of Dundee event in the Lang Toun focusing on ailments that affect men, including prostate and testicular cancer.

Let’s Talk About…Men’s Health will include demonstrations on how to examine a testicle for signs of cancer, a discussion on the warning signs of prostate cancer, as well as other common health conditions that affect men. It takes place at the University’s School of Health Sciences on Forth Avenue on Wednesday, September 10.

Fred, a former university rector, has been open about his own battle with prostate cancer and the need for men to be more aware of symptoms of the illness. He said that the evening would give men in the Lang Toun valuable knowledge that could safeguard their future health.

Fred MacAulay has backed the latest health talk aimed at men in Kirkcaldy (Pic: submitted)

He said, “I’ve recently talked about my health publicly and I hope that this event encourages other men to talk about their health, both physical and mental.

“I really hope that the men and women of Kirkcaldy take this opportunity to come together to talk about men’s health, share knowledge and keep well.”

At the event, members of the public will be shown how to identify signs of prostate cancer, examine testicles for signs of cancer, check skin for common conditions, and learn more about social issues such as homelessness. Women are being actively encouraged to come along and encourage husbands, partners, fathers and sons to attend.

Paul Smith, a lecturer in mental health at the School of Health Sciences, said, “Men have historically been less willing to discuss their health, or to seek help when something is not quite right. While recent years have seen an increasing awareness of male cancers, many men are still not aware of the signs and symptoms they should be looking out for or ignore these when they become apparent.

“Focusing on male health also gives us an opportunity to examine other issues that may also go overlooked. Men are prone to skin ailments that they may not be aware of, while we know that the higher rate of homelessness among men can be attributed to issues regarding men's health"

“In one evening, the men of Kirkcaldy may just learn something that could save their life or that of a loved one.

“We also want women to come along to learn how to support the men in their life and to promote an open, frank discussion around male health. These are our fathers, husbands, partners and sons, and this is a great opportunity to ensure they are comfortable to talk about any health concerns they may have.”

The talk starts at 6:00pm and is free to attend.