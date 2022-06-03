Free art taster sessions Fifers: Chance to unlock your creative potential

Val McDermid has backed the new drive to get Fifers to embrace their creative sides.

People of all ages can unlock their creative potential at come-and-try events designed to encourage participation in the Fife Art competition.

The competition, sponsored by Shell UK, has celebrated the work of amateur artists across the region for more than 35 years – and now its organisers are keen to extend its appeal.

Previous winners include Jack Vettriano, whose global success is being celebrated at Kirkcaldy Galleries this summer, and acclaimed artist Celie Byrne, whose exuberant mural at Cupar’s Duncan Institute has won many admirers.

Bestselling author Val McDermid is backing the drive to get as many people as possible on on board.

OnFife is hosting have-a-go workshops, led by full-time artists, at four venues. Participants will be given a blank canvas – sometimes quite literally – so they can see where their imaginations might take them.

“These sessions are perfect for anyone who’s ever thought they might have a gift for art, but have never got round to unwrapping it,” says events organiser Janet Smyth.

Artist Alan Grieve is leading mixed media workshops using techniques including photography, found objects and sketching. A session is coming up at Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff House on Wednesdays 8 June, open to anyone over 12. All materials are provided.

Upcycle artist Sue Crawley will offer a range of art activities from packaging and paper in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, on Saturday 18 June. Shoppers are invited to take time out and sample all the options.

Taster sessions in felting and card crafting are taking place at Cupar YMCA-YWCA on Saturday 11 June. Artists Sue Crawley and Amy McNeil will show how the creative process improves mindfulness, slowing our thoughts as we focus on the task in hand.

“Fife Art isn’t about being fiercely competitive,” says Janet Smyth. “Rather it’s an opportunity to showcase the fantastic work produced by artists the length and breadth of the Kingdom.

“We want as many people as possible to get involved –especially those who have maybe felt art wasn’t for them. We’d love them to try these sessions and perhaps be surprised by what they find.”