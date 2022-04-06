Free budgeting course in Kirkcaldy to help locals take control of their money
People in the Kirkcaldy area are being offered the chance to take part in a free local budgeting course to help them make their finances go further during these difficult times.
Burntisland Parish Church is partnering with national debt help charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to run a CAP Money Course in Kirkcaldy to give locals the tools they need to manage their cash and stay in control of their finances, even on a low income.
The course will launch on April 21 from 7.15pm to 9.15pm at Kirkcaldy Congregational Church in 51a High Street.
The course runs for two weeks and consists of a weekly group session. It is delivered by a trained CAP money coach and will include sessions on building and balancing a budget, the CAP money system, reviewing and maintaining a budget and savings.
There are 10 places available on each course. To book a place, email: [email protected] or contact Pamela Henderson on 07859 765590.