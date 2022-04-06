Free budgeting course in Kirkcaldy to help locals take control of their money

People in the Kirkcaldy area are being offered the chance to take part in a free local budgeting course to help them make their finances go further during these difficult times.

By Debbie Clarke
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 12:01 pm

Burntisland Parish Church is partnering with national debt help charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to run a CAP Money Course in Kirkcaldy to give locals the tools they need to manage their cash and stay in control of their finances, even on a low income.

The course will launch on April 21 from 7.15pm to 9.15pm at Kirkcaldy Congregational Church in 51a High Street.

The course runs for two weeks and consists of a weekly group session. It is delivered by a trained CAP money coach and will include sessions on building and balancing a budget, the CAP money system, reviewing and maintaining a budget and savings.

There are 10 places available on each course. To book a place, email: [email protected] or contact Pamela Henderson on 07859 765590.

