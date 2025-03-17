Free Carers Connect events launched to help Fife's unpaid carers

Carers Connect events are taking place around the Kingdom next week.

A series of events for unpaid carers in Fife have been launched by Fife Voluntary Action (FVA).

Held at venues across the Kingdom, these events – called Carers Connect – will help carers access vital services, meet key organisations and learn more about the support available to them.

Those attending can meet and connect with other unpaid carers in the community and have the opportunity to speak to expert organisations offering support, advice and resources.

Stallholders include Fife Carers Centre, Fife Young Carers, Crossroads Fife, and many more.

These free, drop-in events will showcase the support unpaid carers need to make their role easier including financial assistance, respite care, and wellbeing services.

The events are welcoming and friendly and FVA encourage anyone who is an unpaid carer or who knows one to come along and find out more.

There are many individuals who are unpaid carers but don’t necessarily identify as one. A carer is anyone, including children and adults, who looks after a family member, partner or friend who needs help because of their illness, frailty, disability, mental health problem or addiction and cannot cope without their support. If this sounds like you or someone you know, please come along to an event.

The events take place at Cupar Corn Exchange on Monday, March 24 from 10am to 2pm; the Beveridge Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, March 26 from 10am to 2pm, and Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline on Friday, March 28 from 10am to 2pm.

Jacquie Mellon, Head of Health and Social Care at FVA said: “These events will shine a light on the support and services available to unpaid carers in Fife. Everyone who attends will have the opportunity to speak to carers’ organisations and find out how they can apply for financial assistance, respite care, and wellbeing services.”

