A new free initiative which helps people struggling as rubbish piles up in their homes has launched in Fife.

Fife Free Cleaning tackles the debris and makes rooms usable again, and records its work for its YouTube channel which has over 12,000 subscribers.

And the duo behind it - Stephanie Stark and Danielle Hood from Glenrothes - hope they can help more people across central Fife and beyond as word of their venture spreads.

Launched during the summer, the free service is aimed at bringing some relief to people whose mental health or disabilities have left them overwhelmed with the sheer volume of rubbish in their homes. What starts out as a bag propped against the door, rather than put out in the bin, can spiral.

Stephanie Stark and Danielle Hood launched the cleaning service this summer (Pic: Submitted)

The duo have helped a dozen people already and have a list of homes to visit. They have also been in touch with several agencies and approached Fife Council to see how the service could be expanded further. This week it launches a paid service, FFC Cleaning & Housekeeping, to offer to clients to help manage their homes after the initial clean and this is the kind of support it wants the local authority to pay for to make it affordable to all.

The audience which watches their videos is largely from outwith the UK, and that online platform helps to keep the service free.

Stephanie, a mum of four, explained: “I’ve watched these channels for years and I’ve also been in the position where I’ve struggled. I have a really good group of friends who were able to come round and we got it all cleaned together, but some people don’t have that support or friendship group and it is more difficult.

“We launched in June and have been helping one family each week but have fitted in other clients too. We help people struggling to keep their homes clean. They may be overwhelmed, have mental health issues or disabilities which lead to the problems piling up. All they need is a bit of help to get it back to a manageable condition.”

Stephanie is studying psychology at St Andrews, and Danielle is a mum of three who aspires to work in social care.

“Danielle loves cleaning, I really like helping people,” she said. “Long term we want to do more. We can help people who find themselves in this situation - we’d love to see the council employ cleaners the way they employ carers; people who could go in and deal with this issue.

“Many people face a challenge keeping their house going. We have been contacted by support workers - they can see the benefits of our service.”

The duo have removed some 120 bags of rubbish from homes in the district, and disposal is their biggest challenge, and have had support from waste management company, KB Recycling.

While working on clearing out rooms, the duo talk about issues such as mental health as well as the work they do. All permissions are secured before filming, and anything that could lead to the family being identified is covered up.

“We check all our commenced and anything negative is removed,” said Stephanie. “We do not want anyone to be judged or criticised for being in this situation. People are really grateful when we can help, and often say they have the motivation to continue which is great.”