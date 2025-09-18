Free community day unveiled at Fife leisure centre

A leisure centre in Fife is hosting a free community day.

The event at Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland is to celebrate its sustainability upgrade, and takes place on Saturday, September 27 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. It is free to attend.

The event celebrates the successful completion of a £1million sustainability upgrade at the venue, which has introduced state-of-the-art low-carbon technologies including water and air source heat pumps, solar panels, and efficiency upgrades. The improvements will significantly reduce the building’s carbon footprint.

The day will be packed with activities, demonstrations, and entertainment for the whole family, including ‘Spin the Wheel’ with win fun prizes and giveaways; a food stall; bouncy castle; walk through tours; a business and promotions zone, and hands on demos of low-carbon technologies.

The community fun day is at the Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust (FSLT), which operates the centre, said: “This fun day is a chance for us to celebrate an important milestone for Beacon Leisure Centre and to thank the community for their support. The upgrades will not only help us cut carbon emissions but will also improve the experience for our customers.”