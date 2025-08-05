Residents in parts of Kirkcaldy can look forward to an afternoon of sport, support and community spirit.

The Valley Gardens Community Sports Festival takes place on Thursday, August 14 and is open to everyone in and around the Templehall area.

The event runs from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Valley Park, and it is being co-ordinated by Fife Council. It promises a vibrant mix of activities for all ages - and it’s completely free to attend.

The event will feature a range of sports including football, cycling, netball, and American football, with local clubs like Raith Rovers, Fife Phantoms Netball, Kings Youth American Football, and Kirkcaldy Rugby Club on hand to offer demonstrations and get people involved.

Fife Council is co-ordinating the free event (Pic: Submitted)

But it’s not just about sport - the festival also brings together organisations offering advice and support on issues such as mental health, food insecurity, and climate change. Attendees can meet and talk with groups including Greener Kirkcaldy, Fife Gingerbread, Andy’s Man Club, Sporting Memories, Police Scotland, and Climate Action Fife.

Gordon Forbes, Fife Council’s local development officer for the Templehall area, said the aim is to give local people a chance to enjoy a positive, active afternoon in their own neighbourhood. He said: “We really just wanted people in Templehall to have a chance to spend some nice time in their own area. It’s about bringing the community together.”

While the event is expected to be especially popular with children and young people, there will be plenty for adults to enjoy too – including activities they can try themselves.

Residents are encouraged to walk to the event, if possible, as parking is limited - walking is also better for you, and the environment.