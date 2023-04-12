Free fitness and wellbeing classes to help jobseekers in Fife

Kingdom Works, the employability project hosted by Kingdom Housing Association, is running the ten-week course with Fife Sports & Leisure Trust.

It launched earlier this year as part of a holistic approach to support people looking for work in the area. Recognising that regular exercise can boost confidence, mood and motivation, Kingdom Works offers free fitness classes to anyone over the age of 19 and unemployed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also offers a range of complementary support tailored to the people they work with including finding suitable routes into employment and training, careers information, advice and guidance.

The free programme to boost the confidence, self-esteem, health and wellbeing of jobseekers in Fife has been launched.

Lynne Dunn, Kingdom Works manager said, “It is really encouraging that so many people are taking advantage of these opportunities that can make a real difference to their health and wellbeing. When people feel happier and more confident it’s a great starting point for our team to support them with employability skills and help them navigate the local job market.”

The social fitness classes have included a variety of activities including zumba, Vinyasa flow, pilates, 80s aerobics, and circuits as well as relaxation and well-being exercises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evelyn Crichton, fitness class co-ordinator at Fife Sports & Leisure Trust, said: “I’d encourage any jobseekers to come along. Experience of fitness classes is not necessary and I am confident that participants will get a real boost from getting active.”