Roastie Toastiez, which only started trading last month, serves up gourmet toasties using only the finest local ingredients as well as authentic Neapolitan pizza.

Wanting to give back to the community that they grew up in, co-owners Zak Morton and Dylan Young, are kicking off a series of goodwill and charity events with the free food giveaway to vulnerable people tomorrow at the Artisan Market on Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan and Zak are planning to help vulnerable people in Kirkcaldy.

As well as the free food give away tomorrow and Saturday, the duo are looking to collect gifts for children who suffer from poverty in the area.

Zak (26) said: “Since starting the business last month we have been doing well so we wanted to give something back to the community that has supported us.

“We have been seeing a lot of sad stories about people suffering from poverty and thought that we are in a position to help others in their time of need.

“If anyone in the area who is suffering from homelessness or food poverty and needing a bite to eat we want them to come to the van and tell us so we can provide them with some food.”

As well as helping people with food poverty, the duo are planning to support local charities over the festive period, and they are even organising a beach clean-up event in Kinghorn!

Dylan (30) said: “We heard on the radio that a lot of kids will be going without presents at Christmas time so we will be accepting donations of toys at the van, which we will then give to local charities.

"We’re also organising a clean-up event at Kinghorn beach on January 9 from 8:00-10:00am, so if anyone would like to come and help we will be providing snacks and drinks.

"We are very community minded and want to support people in anyway we can, and to help the area that we live in thrive again to make it a better place to stay for all of us.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.