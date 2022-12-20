Free grab bags for lunch as Cafe Inc re-opens for Christmas holidays in Fife

The popular drop-in scheme will provide free lunches for children, young people and families for two days each week during the Christmas break.

It forms part of Fife Council’s bid to support people during the cost of living crisis.

Cllr Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities and leisure services, said: "The school holidays come amid a cost-of-living crisis and there's a lot of pressure on all families. That’s why Café Inc remains free for all, with no means testing and no need to book.

Cafe Inc operate across Fife

“We continue to invest in projects such as Café Inc to try to support all families regardless of their circumstances."

Lunches will be in the form of grab bags to take away from most of the usual venues throughout Fife.

Cllr Erskine added: “Cafe Inc is just one of the many ways we are trying to support our communities through our cost of living winter programme. We have also now launched our Warm Spaces scheme, again open to all, where anyone can go to get warm, have a cup of tea or coffee and maybe take part in some activity.

Projects like this are not just about giving food and warmth, the company they provide can be just as lifesaving for those who are isolated, excluded or just lonely.”

