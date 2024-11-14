Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifers can take advantage of free online information sessions as part of Scottish Careers Week.

The initiative is being runs this week by the Scottish Childminding Association (SCMA) which is working with Fife Council to recruit more childminders to deliver quality and flexible childcare.

The SCMA team is on hand online to answer questions, and participants will hear from current childminders about their career. Details on how to join and more information about a career in childminding are on the SCMA website childminding.org/getstarted.

The asociation is also running a pilot programme to help recruit and support new childminders in areas where childcare is scarce, including the region.

Angie Harrison is a champion for childminding (Pics: Submitted)

Childminders report enjoying the flexibility of being able to run their own business from home. Angie Harrison from Rosyth, has been working in childcare since 1993 and launched her own She said: “I actually really love my job. If you’re kind and compassionate with a nurturing and caring personality, childminding is a fantastic career. It offers both flexibility and freedom to work hours that fit your life. I think childminding is an excellent career choice. I find being a childminder a very fulfilling role.”

Angie previously qualified in childcare in 1996 and has experience of working in local authority, social work and private nurseries. With over two decades of experience as a childminder her approach has evolved, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, with more time spent outdoors.

She added: “My role as a childminder means that children can get more individual attention when needed. Being outdoors encourages imaginative play and creativity. It builds a strong sense of self and resilience in children. I use a child-led approach to learning, taking ideas from the children’s interests and play. The children use the wider world and use their environment to create imaginative and creative learning opportunities.

"My service is fully inclusive and children who have additional needs thrive as they are given time, space and autonomy over their learning. I look after a range of children, with a ratio of three under fives per day. I also care for school-age children during the holidays.”

Councillor Cara Hilton, Fife Council spokesperson for education, added: “Fife Council is committed to providing high quality early learning and childcare for all of our children. Childminding provides a valuable childcare service and essential support to children and their families in our communities. For anyone thinking of starting a new career or returning to the profession, lots of support is available.”

Fife Council is taking part in a Scottish Government national childminder retention and recruitment Programme to grow the workforce and bring about positive change for childminding. As well as a package of fully funded support, training and assistance through the registration process, a £750 start-up grant will be available for newly-registered childminders completing the programme to help set up their new business.

No previous childcare experience is required, but it’s essential to have a passion for working with and supporting the learning and development of children. For more information visit childminding.org/getstarted