Rothes Halls is helping out families as the new term gets under way with a small ‘pop-up’ where people can drop off or pick up items of uniforms for local schools.

Jackie McKenzie, venue manager, explained: “Many of our team members, as parents ourselves, know the cost of buying school wear, whether that’s blazers or sweatshirts, with the school logo so we thought we’d set aside a quiet area in Rothes Halls where people can drop by to see if there’s anything they need or, alternatively, drop off something that’s no longer needed.

“All we ask if you’re donating is that it’s in really good condition – either unused or nearly new – so no youngsters feel they’re having to make do with hand-me-downs.”

Jackie said it was only a small-scale project running for a few weeks this year but she hoped, if there was demand, it could grow in future.

The pop-up is just off the upper gallery area but staff at the box office will be happy to point people in the right direction if required.