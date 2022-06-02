Free signed book offer in ticket deal to Joanna Lumley’s Kirkcaldy event

The actress, model and campaigner is in Fife for next week’s Festival Of Ideas.

She will be in conversation with Arabella Weir at St Bryce Kirk on Saturday, June 11.

This week, festival organisers unveiled the book deal to tempt her fans to her first-eve Fife show.

Joanna Lumley (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

A signed copy of her memoirs, Absolutely, will be given to the first 60 people who snap up tickets from Thursday (June 2).

They are available online at https://www.onfife.com/event/conversations-with-dame-joanna-lumley-od25/

Simply select ‘Joanna Lumley Book’ to claim your free copy.

They will also get a glass of bubbly at the venue.

The former Bond girl, model, and star of AbFab will be interviewed on stage by long-time friend Arabella Weir about her incredible career.

She will also be introduced by Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister and another long-standing friend.

He said he was delighted Kirkcaldy was pushing ahead with arts and cultural events, despite the problems of the last two years.

The festival goes ahead on the back of the cancellation of the planned Breakout On The Prom music event and Fife Festival Of Music.

Mr Brown said: “After the disappointments, Kirkcaldy is fighting back. We would love to see people turning out for what promises to be a great event.

"I worked with Dame Joanna when she led the campaign to support the Gurkhas. Having just completed a TV series visiting Rome, Paris, Berlin and the cities of Europe it will be great to hear from her.”

The event will be hosted by Arabella Weir, star of BBC’s Two Doors Down.She said: “We’ve ben friends for a very long time but this is the first time we’ve done anything like this.

“Joanna has had a remarkable career, from a Bond girl to actor to campaigner.

“We will cover as much of it as we can in our conversation - there is so much to talk about!”

On Friday, June 10, the Adam Smith Lecture will be given virtually by Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first female head of the World Trade Organisation.

She will speak on the global cost of living crisis, and her organisation’s efforts to tackle the vaccine, food, energy and debt emergencies.

She will then be interviewed by Mr Brown.