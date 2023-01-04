Free swimming deal for Fife children extended for three months

It comes from Fife Sports And Leisure Trust and Fife Council on the back of a winter concessionary funding package .

The trust’s usual holiday offer, which gives juniors aged eight to 17 free swimming during school holidays, is being extended to the first three months of 2023 in light of the cost-of-living crisis The offer went live this week, and it is valid at the Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland; Bowhill Swimming Pool; Carnegie Leisure Centre, Dunfermline; Cupar Sports Centre; East Sands Leisure Centre, St Andrews; Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre; Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre; Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre, and Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, Monday to Friday during times for public swimming.

Emma Walker, the trust’s chief executive, said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer free swimming to families across Fife thanks to additional funding from Fife Council.

Swimming pools across Fife are involved in the extended initiative

“We believe the funding package will deliver real benefits to local communities – we are looking at additional funding measures to offer more targeted support to other age groups and families and will announce these offers soon.”

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council's spokesperson for communities and leisure, added: "These are very challenging times across Fife and I'm delighted we're able to make this happen and lessen the burden for families where we can.

