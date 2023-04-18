David Torrance MSP and Alex James Colquhoun, chairman of the Scottish section of the Showmen’s Guild, visited the groups to donate the passes.

Recipients included Kirkcaldy YMCA, Cottage Centre and Nourish.

Mr Torrance said: “The cost of living crisis has hit everyone hard. For many families a trip to the Links Market just would not have been possible this year.

David Torrance MSP and Alex James Colquhoun, chairman of the Scottish Section of the Showmen’s Guild, at Kirkcaldy YMCA

“I have many fond memories from my childhood of attending the Links Market – memories that have stayed with me for life. These tickets, and the generosity of the guild, will allow many families that might not otherwise have the opportunity, to experience the same excitement and joy.”