Free tickets for Links Market donated to Kirkcaldy community groups
Local charities and community groups have received free tickets to this year’s Links Market which gets underway this week.
David Torrance MSP and Alex James Colquhoun, chairman of the Scottish section of the Showmen’s Guild, visited the groups to donate the passes.
Recipients included Kirkcaldy YMCA, Cottage Centre and Nourish.
Mr Torrance said: “The cost of living crisis has hit everyone hard. For many families a trip to the Links Market just would not have been possible this year.
“I have many fond memories from my childhood of attending the Links Market – memories that have stayed with me for life. These tickets, and the generosity of the guild, will allow many families that might not otherwise have the opportunity, to experience the same excitement and joy.”
Mr Colquhoun added: “The Links Market is the most popular fair by far, it’s our flagship event and one that we all look forward to. It’s about giving something back to the local community from the Showmen's Guild.”