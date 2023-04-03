News you can trust since 1871
Free to use cash machine added to Fife village after request from resident

St Monans has a new free-to-use cash machine.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 09:11 BST

It has been installed by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, after a local resident submitted a request for the facility.

After the closure of its Post Office, the East Neuk town was left with no access to free cash.

Not only was this unhelpful for residents, but also many the local shops and services.

There is only one machine in St Monans. It is located at the top of a steep hill and has charge for use.

The old pay-to-use ATM situated in the Mini Market has now been converted to a free-to-use machine.

Nick Quin, LINK’s head of financial inclusion, said: “Every high street should have free access to cash. We are proud to be supporting communities across the country to ensure people can continue to access cash free of charge for as long as is needed.

“This free machine will be a valuable service for local residents and businesses.”

