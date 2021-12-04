The doors to its restaurant at South Road Retail Park, South Road, Cupar open this week, creating 30 new jobs.

To mark the launch, Burger King is offering 1000 free Whoppers as part of its Whopper Wednesday deal.

Available for one day only on Wednesday, December 8, customers can access the offer exclusively via click & collect on the Burger King app.

1000 Burger King whoppers are up for grabs in give-away

Once in the app, tap ‘order’ on the home screen, search for and select the new ‘Cupar’ restaurant - and the opening special offer will appear.

Alasdair Murdoch, chief executive of Burger King UK, explained: “We know the people of Cupar love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.

The new Burger King in Cupar

Our home of the Whopper is their home.”

Customers will be also able to check out their wide range of menu items from flame grilled burgers to crispy and tender chicken and snack options, including Chilli Cheese Bites and Chicken Fries.

The brand-new Memphis Burger will also be available, along with the Argentinian Angus and Steakhouse Angus from the Gourmet Kings menu.

