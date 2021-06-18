Freemasons raise thousands for good causes with Oban to Fife walk

The group raised funds for good causes.

The walkers, all members of masonic lodges in Perthshire, covered the 135 miles cross-country trek in nine days. Along the way they passed through Stirling, Lochearnhead and Rob Roy’s grave at Balquidder.

The funds they raised through sponsorship will be to help good causes in their communities.

Organiser Willie Semple said: “Our initial target was to raise £3000 so it is a huge bonus to reach more than double that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the past we’ve supported primary schools, food banks, nursery schools, care homes and other organisations who need some help to help others.

“It is likely similar groups will benefit this time round.

“We were very fortunate the weather stayed good throughout our walk, it made everything so much more enjoyable.”