Fresh appeal to help identify cyclist seriously injured in Fife crash

Police have released more details about a cyclist left seriously injured after a road collision in Fife on Thursday.

They are still trying to identify the man who is being treated in Nivewells Hospital, Dundee.

The incident happened early on Thursday morning on the A913 Cupar to Newburgh road.

The cyclist was involved in a collision with a white Volkswagen Crafter van around 6:45 am approximately half a mile east of the A92 Parbroath crossroads.

You may also be interested in:

Renowned chef to open new restaurant in Fife

Cyclist in hospital after van collision

Boss of collapsed care firm blames ‘biggest joke’ Fife Council

Police say the cyclist had no ID on him, but believe he may have links to Cupar, and was believed to have been in Perth the day before.

They have now released further details of his clothing, and am image of his bike, in the hope it may help to identify him.

Sergeant Nicola Young from the Fife Road Policing Unit said: “The man had no identification documents on him and so far his identity remains unknown.

“We have made extensive enquiries to try and establish who the man may be and it is believed he could have links to Cupar and may have been in Perth on Wednesday.” Officers say he is white, has a brown, greying short beard and has brown / sandy coloured hair.

He was wearing a black fleece with a yellow collar that had an embroidered National Geographic crest logo on the left.

He was also wearing black dress trousers and white Nike shoes, and was riding a mountain bike with a white frame.

Added Sgt Young: “I would urge anyone who recognises the description of the man to get in touch with us.”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 462 of 26 September.”