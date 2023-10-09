News you can trust since 1871
Friends & family’s tribute to Kirkcaldy man with football festival in his memory

Friends and family of a Kirkcaldy man who sadly passed away during a walking football game have paid tribute to him with a special memorial football festival.
By Callum McCormack
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:39 BST
John Cunningham sadly passed away in February of this year aged 62 years old during a walking football game at Stark’s Park.

Now his family and friends have honoured him with the John Cunningham Memorial Walking Football Festival 2023. The round-robin format saw more than 60 players coming together to celebrate John. The friendly matches were played throughout the day with Rovers offering up the use of the facilities, and local sandwich shop the Bean Deli providing food for all who took part.

John’s wife, Fiona, and daughter, Hannah, also generously donated £840 that was collected in his memory to the development of walking football at Raith Rovers Community Foundation.

More than 60 footballers came together to take part in the walking football festival (Pic: Stephen MacCrimmon)
More than 60 footballers came together to take part in the walking football festival (Pic: Stephen MacCrimmon)
Willie Carroll thanked those who took part in the festival and paid tribute to his friend.

He said: “Thank you all for joining us today to celebrate John's memory at this festival. John was a dear friend, and he would have been the first to sign up for this event. He initially hesitated when asked to play walking football, but quickly fell in love with it, making new friends and getting reacquainted with old friends.

Known as a diehard Hibernian fan, John took part in the Monday night walking football sessions at Stark’s Park and also enjoyed the social nights out with his teammates.

Willie added: “John was a friendly and fun-loving guy who enjoyed not only footbal’l but also golf and squash, despite being a Hibbee! Today, we honour his joyful spirit by coming together for some fun in his memory. John would surely approve”

John Cunningham sadly passed away in February of this year (Pic: Submitted)
John Cunningham sadly passed away in February of this year (Pic: Submitted)

Stephen MacCrimmon, who was a teammate of John’s called him a “wonderful individual” as he remembered him.

He added: “His sudden passing was deeply felt by his friends at Raith Rovers, and we aspire to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship that John always embraced during the games. “}He added: ”The day brought a range of emotions, but it served as a meaningful homage to an exceptional man”.

