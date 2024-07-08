Friends of Levenmouth fundraising group celebrates raising thousands of £s in first year
Friends of Levenmouth have already distributed most of it to causes in the area, with around £4000 going to help local organisations and initiatives – since forming just 12 monthds ago, the group has gone from strength to strength.
Lord Richard King, who is a co-ordinator, explained how it came about.
He said: “We were just a small group of friends who met in different ways, from meeting at the food bank cafe on Tuesday or Buckhaven Baptist church cafe but we became friends and started a small group just by baking cakes and selling them to raise money for food hampers for care homes and hampers for the local fire brigade in 2023.
“Myself and one other then set out to find out how we could become a fundraising group and get registered. Last June, we drew up and signed a constitution to become fundraisers, and called ourselves Friends of Levenmouth to help our community.”
From baking cakes to raising money for food hampers for care homes and hampers for the local fire brigade in 2023, a year on, the group has raised its funds through a charity shop located on Wellesley Road, Leven. Recent efforts saw it donate 37 bags of food to the local foodbank.
Richard said: “I'm glad we’ve given something good back to the community, and I'm grateful for all the volunteers and the management team that we’ve all come together. We've done all this to be year on, and we've given so much back.”
