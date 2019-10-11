Friends of the Byre group appeals for new members

A St Andrews organisation which supports local amateur theatre groups is appealing for more members.

The Friends of the Byre used to use the funds generated from its membership and events to purchase items for the theatre.

That changed in 2014, when the University took control of the theatre. The group now donates funding to local theatre groups, helping them to stage shows in the theatre.

However, membership of the group dropped when the Byre was closed in 2013. It means the group has less money to donate to the amateur groups.

The Friends of the Byre is now appealing for new members to come forward, paying a minimum of just £5 per year, receiving benefits in return.

“These amateur groups are very well supported,” explained publicity officer Sylvia Donaldson.

“They have their friends and relatives coming along. But if we had more members, we could give these groups more money.”

“We want to see more money coming and more money going out.”

President Douglas Telfer added: “We’re committed to theatre in north east Fife.”

Among the groups which have benefitted from the Friends of the Byre are St Andrews Musical Society and Anstruther and District Musical Society.

Both Sylvia and Douglas share a passion for theatre, and the group, as well as raising funds, also works to encourage as many people to attend shows as possible.

To join the group, email friendsofbyre@outlook.com.