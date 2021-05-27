Friends ran for 10 series from 1994 to 2004 and remains one of the most popular shows on TV.

The series followed six relatable twenty-somethings – Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) – who became some of the best-loved characters in television.

Now, the cast has reunited for the first time since the sitcom ended 17 years ago.

The six stars do not appear in character, instead speaking as themselves to share memories and secrets from the set.

The show is available in the UK and Ireland on Sky and streaming service Now.

To celebrate, here’s a look at some of Friends’ Scottish connections – some which might surprise you.

Chandler Bing is half Scottish

Friends star Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunited for a one-off special.

It was in season 7, episode 15 (The One With Joey’s New Brain) when we found out that Chandler is half Scottish.

When Ross hears about this, he does what any good friend would do and attempts to learn the bagpipes.

Ross reckons it would be a neat touch to play his new instrument at Chandler and Monica’s wedding, but the pair persuade him not to – which is just as well, as he’s useless at it.

Jennifer Aniston championed Nicola Sturgeon in January as one of the world's great female leaders. Photo: Jennifer Anniston/Instagram

Courteney Cox once got in an Edinburgh taxi – and never left a tip

Cox was in the Capital supporting her Snow Patrol star partner, Johnny McDaid, who was playing a gig at the venue in December 2019.

Fraser refused money for the ride in exchange for a picture with the A-lister – and Courteney obliged.

Fraser Ogilvie with Courtney Cox in Edinburgh. Pic: Fraser Ogilvie

Fraser uploaded a picture of the pair on social media and joked: "Just a friend in the taxi #NaeTip."

Jennifer Aniston has Glasgow roots

Aniston's mother, Nancy Dow, is of Scottish, Irish, and Italian descent.

Nancy’s father – Jennifer's granddad – was Gordon McLean Dow (note the ‘McLean’ bit).

Gordon was born in Maine in 1880 – but his great-grandfather, Neil McLean, was born in Glasgow in 1809.

So there you have it – the great-great-great grandfather of Aniston was a Scot.

The iconic Friends sofa once came to Edinburgh

In 2019, the famous Friends sofa came to the Scottish capital on a world tour, stopping off at the Ross Fountain, in the shadow of the Castle.

It was part of a series of events to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

The Central Perk sofa was in Edinburgh for one-day only to allow fans to snap a selfie on the famous three-seater.

Friends the musical came to the Fringe

In 2019, Friends was tuned into a parody musical called Friendsical.

It enjoyed a month-long run at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh during the Fringe.

Jennifer Aniston admires Nicola Sturgeon

In January this year, Aniston championed Scotland’s First Minister to her millions of Instagram followers as she hailed some of the world's female leaders.

The post was liked around nine million times in the first 24 hours.

