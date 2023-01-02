Friendship Cabin hosts Christmas lunch and announces new Warm Space in Fife town
Glenrothes-based Friendship Cabin has continued to support the local community, with its Christmas lunch.
In conjunction with Savage Kitchen, the charity was able to provide those attending with a traditional Christmas lunch.
The meal started with crackers, pate or cheese followed by home made soup. Then they were served with the main course which consisted of a roast, pigs in blankets, potatoes, sprouts, carrots and parsnips all with cranberry sauce and gravy. Chocolate and caramel gateau was served to finish the meal.
A spokesperson for the Friendship Cabin paid tribute to all who helped.
They said: “Many thanks were given to the chef from Savage Kitchen for the meal preparation and the volunteers from the Friendship Cabin for waiting at the tables”.
The Friendship Cabin was formed in 2019 with the aim “to prevent social isolation, combat loneliness and help integrate into the community”. The cabin is run by volunteers who organise social, educational and recreational activities three times a week in the Glenrothes area.
The cabin will continue to give back to the community in 2023, as it announces its acceptance onto the Warm Spaces scheme.
The Woodside Community Hall will be open from 2.00pm until 4.00pm from Monday to Thursday each week when anyone can pop in and enjoy a free refreshment and have a chat.
There is no need to book but further information can be obtained from Pearl Weepers (07423 154632).
Fife has recently seen an uptick in Warm Spaces, with around 120 now operating in the Kingdom.