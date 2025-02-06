From Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra to curating concert series at Edinbrugh venue

A former Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra musician has been invited to curate a series of concerts at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saxophonist Helena Kay, who played with FYJO before going on to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, brings the Helena Kay Quartet to the prestigious Edinburgh venue on Thursday, February 13.

Kay, who is now a star saxophonist with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, will return to the venue as featured soloist with Glenrothes-born violinist Seonaid Aitken’s ensemble in April before launching a new Helena Kay Quartet album at the venue in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a huge honour to be asked to put the programme together for these concerts,” says Kay, who won the Young Scottish Jazz Musician of the Year title in 2015 and graduated from the Guildhall the following year with a First Class in BMus Jazz (Hons).

Helena Kay (Pic: Drake YolanDa Award and Mariola Zoladz)

As well as featuring with the Helena Kay Quartet and Seonaid Aitken’s group, Kay has selected the musicians who will open the concerts.

“I wanted to showcase people I’ve been inspired by and whose music I think will complement my own and Seonaid’s music,” says the saxophonist. “Norman&Corrie, which is the Shetland-born saxophonist Norman Willmore and drummer Corrie Dick, will be opening the 13th February concert and the great saxophonist Laura Macdonald and guitarist Kevin Mackenzie will open the April one.”

Kay has been listening to Norman&Corrie’s debut album, Twa Double Doubles, at every opportunity since it was released towards the end of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to hear their opening set because I love the way they interact spontaneously and improvise with the Shetland tradition.”

Kay speaks fondly of the Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra and the training and musical education it offered to a young musician who was born in Perth but didn’t have an opportunity to play jazz there.

“Richard Michael, the musical director of FYJO, was so supportive and encouraging,” says the saxophonist. “I’ll always remember the years I spent with the orchestra because it was a wonderful, nurturing environment to develop my playing in.”

The bass player in Kay’s quartet, Calum Gourlay from Dunfermline, is another former member of FYJO, so the orchestra will be well represented at the Queen’s Hall on the 13th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really looking forward to the concert,” says Kay. “The Queen’s Hall is a great place to play and so many of the musicians who have been an influence on me – Sonny Rollins and Carla Bley, to name but two - have appeared on that stage. So we’re following in auspicious footsteps.”