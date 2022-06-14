From Ladyboys of Bangkok to Strictly stars: 15 great shows to see in Fife this summer

3. 15 great shows to see in Fife

Ansell’s Les Musicals, June 26, Carnegie all, Dunfermline You’ll recognise the folk at the heart of Ansell - Jonathan Ansell, frontman ofG4, and Jai McDowall, winner of Britain's Got Talent. They have teamed up for this celebration of the greatest musicals of all time. Take your pick from Les Miserables, Phantom of The Opera, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, and We Will Rock You.

