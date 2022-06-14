From Ladyboys of Bangkok to Strictly stars: 15 great shows to see in Fife this summer

With theatres and live venues now up and running again after the pandemic, your support is more important than ever.
Here’s 15 shows we’ve picked to tempt you – pick a few, we promise you won’t be disappointed!
1. 15 great shows to see in Fife
Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler
June 30/July 1, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
One of the best, and sharpest comics on the circuit, Sarah is set to pack the theatre for two nights.
You might be lucky and bag a last-minute ticket. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Photo: Tim P. Whitby
2. 15 great shows to see in Fife
Simon & Garfunkel: Through The Years
September 3, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.
The songbook of Simon and Garfunkel features so many classic songs.
Bookends - a duo featuring Dan Haynes and Pete Richards - bring it to life on stage, and it’s a must see show for anyone who grew up hits such as Mrs Robinson, Bridge Over Troubled Water and many, many more
Photo: na
3. 15 great shows to see in Fife
Ansell’s Les Musicals,
June 26, Carnegie all, Dunfermline
You’ll recognise the folk at the heart of Ansell - Jonathan Ansell, frontman ofG4, and Jai McDowall, winner of Britain's Got Talent.
They have teamed up for this celebration of the greatest musicals of all time.
Take your pick from Les Miserables, Phantom of The Opera, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, and We Will Rock You.
Photo: na
4. 15 great shows to see in Fife
The South
September 2, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
It’s 30 years since the Beautiful South first released ‘Song For Whoever’
The South features original members, singer Alison Wheeler and sax man Gaz Birtles.in a nine-strong line-up which celebrates the glorious songs of the chart-topping band.
Photo: na