Ladyboys of Bangkok August 1-3, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes The ladyboys can normally be found at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy around this time of year. But with the venue closed for refurbishment, they take their long established show to Glenrothes. Fans will know what to expect- high camp entertainment, costumes changes galore, and some audience interaction.

From Ladyboys of Bangkok to Strictly stars: 15 great shows to see in Fife this summer

It’s shaping up to be a great summer of liver entertainment across Fife.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 9:05 am

With theatres and live venues now up and running again after the pandemic, your support is more important than ever.

Here’s 15 shows we’ve picked to tempt you – pick a few, we promise you won’t be disappointed!

Sarah Millican: Bobby Dazzler June 30/July 1, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline One of the best, and sharpest comics on the circuit, Sarah is set to pack the theatre for two nights. You might be lucky and bag a last-minute ticket. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Simon & Garfunkel: Through The Years September 3, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. The songbook of Simon and Garfunkel features so many classic songs. Bookends - a duo featuring Dan Haynes and Pete Richards - bring it to life on stage, and it’s a must see show for anyone who grew up hits such as Mrs Robinson, Bridge Over Troubled Water and many, many more

Ansell’s Les Musicals, June 26, Carnegie all, Dunfermline You’ll recognise the folk at the heart of Ansell - Jonathan Ansell, frontman ofG4, and Jai McDowall, winner of Britain's Got Talent. They have teamed up for this celebration of the greatest musicals of all time. Take your pick from Les Miserables, Phantom of The Opera, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, and We Will Rock You.

The South September 2, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes It’s 30 years since the Beautiful South first released ‘Song For Whoever’ The South features original members, singer Alison Wheeler and sax man Gaz Birtles.in a nine-strong line-up which celebrates the glorious songs of the chart-topping band.

