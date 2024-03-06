From sheds to stands: how Raith Rovers transformed Stark’s Park in the 1990s

They focus on the demolition of the terraces and the construction of the new stand which is now home to all visiting supporters.
The photos also capture how Stark’s Park used to look with its shed behind either goal and the vast expanse of terraces where fans used to stand and watch the action from the dug outs. The photos were originally taken by Bill Dickman, chief photographer with the Fife Free Press Group who also covered many Rovers’ games home and away.
This picture of the outside of Stark's Park was taken in the mid 1990s, but the view hasn't changed much in the intervening decades - despite many upgrades in and around the ground. Photo: Bill Dickman/Fife Free Press
Generations of Rovers' fans will recognise the old sheds - this was shortly before they were torn down Photo: Bill Dickman/Fife Free Press
The view looking down the enclosure and the terraces behind the old dug outs where fans used to watch the games - and often banter back and forth with players and manager Frank Connor! Photo: Bill Dickman/Fife Free Press
How many Rovers fans will have memories of great match days on the terraces with locals watching from windows of the flats across the road in Pratt Street. Photo: Bill Dickman/Fife Free Press