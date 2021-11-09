Fugitive Reggie: Police officers rescue little dog from traffic and discover he is a 'good boy after all'

Police officers in Fife release “fugitive Reggie” from custody after rescuing him from the A92 near Kirkcaldy.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:41 am
Updated Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:44 am

The police were contacted after someone spotted little Reggie on the road on Monday evening.

Officers managed to safely stop the traffic to get to the wee guy, confirming they went in for the arrest, only to discover he was a “good boy after all!”

He has now been safely returned to his owner.

KirkcaldyFife