Full houses for Adam Smith Theatre’s red-carpet return after three-year closure

The doors to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy re-opened with a full house for the first of two gala shows today – and it was fabulous to see people pour through its doors once more.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 15:58 BST
Almost 1000 people will pack the venue to see around 250 take part in the celebrations to mark the return of the venue after a three-year closure and a multi-million £ refurbishment to transform it into Fife’s leading creative hub.

The Lights On gala shows featured all the local groups who consider the Adam Smith their home for live performances, and marked their first chance to appear black on its stage since early 2020.

Grant Stott hosted both red carpet performances as audiences flocked down the red carpet to get their first glimpse into the building where every space has undergone a complete transformation – and the star of River City and panto legend said he was thrilled to see the lights go back on.

The first show staged in three years attracted a full house to the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic; Fife Free Press)The first show staged in three years attracted a full house to the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic; Fife Free Press)
The first show staged in three years attracted a full house to the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic; Fife Free Press)
“It is remarkable,” he said. “There has been a lot happening at the venue since I was last year. They have modernised the building but retaiedn the lovely feel of this old building. There is a freshness which is fantastic. This is a hugely important theatre theatre not just for Fife but beyond”

Groups taking part include Auld Kirk Players, Dysart Colliery Silver Band Ensemble, East Fife Ladies Choir, Fife Opera, Kingdom Theatre Company, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society, Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society, Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre, Stages Dance School and The Songburds. Also appearing is Kingdom Youth Theatre with an excerpt from ‘Queen Of The New Year’ which it took to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last month.

