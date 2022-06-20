Full programme planned for return of Aberdour Festival

A full programme of events is taking place for Aberdour Festival this year including the beach day and the popular sandcastle competition. Pic: George Mcluskie.

The last festival took place in the village in 2019 before the pandemic, but now organisers are planning its comeback offering something for everyone in the village.

Helen Pearson, chair of the organising committee, said: “The festival committee are delighted that Aberdour Festival will run again this year and that the programme is now complete.

"The festival is going to be centred around the village and will include many of our festival favourites.”

The theme for this year’s festival, which runs from July 29 to August 7, is The Year of Stories.

The festival opens with the traditional Arts Exhibition on Friday, July 29, as well as the pet show in Shore Road Park.

It will be followed by a local favourite with the Beach Day on Saturday, July 30.

Highlights of the day will be the sandcastle competition and the ever-popular raft race.

The day will begin with the traditional parade through the village at 10am and the crowning of the Royal Party at Black Sands Beach at 11am.

This year’s Festival Queen is Martha Millar and her attendant is Violet Fenner. Sam Milroy will be the Festival King and his attendant is Samuel Fenton.

The Royal Party will lead the parade through the village to the sounds of the Dysart Colliery Brass Band before Willie-the-Newsagent performs the coronations.

It’s a busy day on Sunday, July 31 as the Donkey Brae Run returns.

It will be on a slightly different route this year and running alongside it will be the Village Market organised by Nicola Connelly.

Running from 11am to 5pm at the Silver Sands Playing Fields it will include a variety of stalls, music, food and lots of fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Helen added: “We are looking forward to a fun-filled community week, full of glorious sunshine (hopefully), where we can one again enjoy varied events, sports and entertainment.”

Other highlights from the week include the Scarecrow Trail – deadline for entries is July 27; the family games night on August 1; the silent discos on August 3; the quiz night on August 5 and the gala day village sports on Saturday, August 6.