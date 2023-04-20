The free events aim to tap into the interest in the big race, and give children and families the chance to try out different types of cycling including road, mountain biking, speedway and cyclocross.

Fife Council and Fife cycling clubs are working on the fun cycling plans under the ‘Kingdom Crits’ banner. Children can ride with family or friends and challenge themselves to see how many laps they can manage to do or they can choose to race the route.

They start on May 18, and end on July 29 in time for the big UCI world event hitting the Kingdom on August 6.

Fife has unveiled a number of events ahead of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships coming to the Kingdom

Funded by EventScotland, they, are mainly aimed at those aged 12 and under, but there are events for older riders who want to compete as well in the British Cycling Under 14s and Under 16s Race the World Series.

The programme kicks off with a Dirt Crit Mountain Bike Event at Lochore Meadows on May 18. It’s a mucky off-road cycling course in the woods, and is hosted by the Meedies Bike Club.

On June 10, there is a cycle speedway short track-style race on an oval track at Queen Ann High School, Dunfermline followed by a Road Crit on the 14th at Fife Cycle Park - Scotland’s first and largest cycling circuit facility.

On June 25 there’s mountain bike trails off road course at Middleden Mountain Biking Trails, Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy, with a cyclocross event offering riders the chance to take on a grassy route with obstacles at Hawkcraig Park, Silver Sands, Aberdour, on July 29.

Kirsteen Durkin, active communities manager at Fife Council, said: “The Kingdom Crits, will give children the opportunity to try out what it feels like to go a bit faster, a bit harder and put their best efforts in for the chance of a place on the podium. This is a wonderful, unique event, designed to give children a free opportunity to just have fun and try something new.