Fun day for families in Kirkcaldy
The venue was packed with stalls and activities for families to enjoy.
Entertainment included music and games as well as prizes from Mario and Stitch, while there was a host of stalls to browse.
They included face painting, homemade jewellery, tarot readings, Henna glitter tattoos, and many more.
GM Reptiles were also on hand to let youngsters get up close with several snakes and, as you can see from our photos, there were plenty of eager volunteers keen to get hands on.
The event, which ran from midday for around fie hours, also hosted a number of food and drink stalls to ensure no-one went away hungry or thirsty.
The day was run by the Kirkcaldy based Crystal Events Planner, and offered free entry to children.