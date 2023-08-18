News you can trust since 1871
Fun day for families in Kirkcaldy

Templehall Community Centre was a hive of activity last weekend as it hosted a fun day event.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read

The venue was packed with stalls and activities for families to enjoy.

Entertainment included music and games as well as prizes from Mario and Stitch, while there was a host of stalls to browse.

They included face painting, homemade jewellery, tarot readings, Henna glitter tattoos, and many more.

Scenes from the fun day held last weekend at Templehall Community Centre in Kirkcaldy (Pics: Fife Photo Agency)Scenes from the fun day held last weekend at Templehall Community Centre in Kirkcaldy (Pics: Fife Photo Agency)
Scenes from the fun day held last weekend at Templehall Community Centre in Kirkcaldy (Pics: Fife Photo Agency)
GM Reptiles were also on hand to let youngsters get up close with several snakes and, as you can see from our photos, there were plenty of eager volunteers keen to get hands on.

The event, which ran from midday for around fie hours, also hosted a number of food and drink stalls to ensure no-one went away hungry or thirsty.

The day was run by the Kirkcaldy based Crystal Events Planner, and offered free entry to children.

