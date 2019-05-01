Funding award to provide extra after school support at Kirkcaldy centre

The Linton Lane Centre in Kirkcaldy has been given a cash boost by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) for a cooking and learning project to provide additional after school support for families.

The facility, which was awarded £2,370, offers a programme of events for the community including family contact meetings, youth clubs, dance school, Polish school, a playgroup, parents and toddler group, a food bank, a craft group, a seniors’ group and a lunch and breakfast club.

And since March 2018, the Centre has also hosted a community drama group working with individuals to encourage them to move away from negative lifestyle choices and raise awareness of drug and alcohol issues.

The group, along with the local primary school, has identified the need for additional after school support for some families through a homework club, games evening and cookery project.

The homework club will be aimed at children who are unable to access digital resources at home, or who could benefit from additional support.

A weekly games night will be provided for families of children with autism to enjoy games in a calm and peaceful atmosphere, and cooking skills will be taught with an emphasis on healthy eating, creative menus and working to a budget.

Initially the project will be open to 15 youngsters who will be offered support with homework and an opportunity to take part in cookery sessions. Children will prepare meals to take home to encourage the whole family to dine together and, once a month, parents will be invited along to participate and see the meals being prepared.

CRT was set-up in 1999 and is funded by the Scottish Government to support local initiatives to improve health and employment prospects for residents of former mining communities.

Commenting on the funding awarded to The Linton Centre, Coalfields Regeneration Trust trustee Bob Young said: “The project will benefit from the Centre’s volunteer run allotments to source fresh produce, helping many of the Centre users who are unable to grow their own food at home.

“By encouraging an active interest in healthy eating for children and their families and offering homework and social activities the project aims to offer benefits to both the physical and mental health of its participants.

Mandy Henderson, centre manager at The Linton Lane Centre, said: “This has been a very welcome addition to the centre programme with the children being able to gain access to laptops donated from Newcraigs Church along with volunteer teachers.

“It is a lovely session with children preparing, making and then all sitting together to eat and chat about their day. The menu is discussed for the following week along with any homework needing a bit research to support the children completing their piece of work.”

She added: “We are looking forward to the next session starting along with the produce to be planted in the allotments.”