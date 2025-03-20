Funding boost for Cupar group as it bids to tackle flood protection in town

A north east Fife environmental group is one of nine which has shared in £133,000 of funding from the Crown Estate Scotland.

Eden Angling Association (Fife) secured £19,000 in the latest round of environment grants announced this week.

The money will help to improve flood protection in and around Cupar following devastating flooding in the town in December 2023.

Michael Farrell, secretary of the association, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Crown Estate Scotland has recognised the potential of our restoration project which will have multiple benefits for the River Eden, the environment and the people of Cupar. As well as helping to prevent future flooding, it will stop large amounts of silt ending up in the river - which is great news for our salmon and sea trout.”

Eden Angling Association members at the River Eden (Pic: Submitted)

A number of homes and businesses suffered major devastation in the floods of Storm Gerritt, and there were calls from local politicians for more support to help tackle the damage.

Since 2020, Crown Estate Scotland has committed more than £1.7m through its Sustainable Communities Fund to help people regenerate their local communities and enable sustainable development by supporting a wide variety of practical initiatives.

Penny Coles, head of partnerships for Crown Estate Scotland, said: “This latest round of grant awards will have a major impact on some of the most pressing environmental challenges, including flooding, carbon reduction, preserving and revitalising landscapes, and helping at-risk wildlife. The breadth of projects which have secured funding demonstrates the far-reaching and impactful nature of the Environment Grants programme and highlights how our Sustainable Communities Fund is empowering communities across the Scottish Crown Estate to tackle the challenges of greatest concern to them.”