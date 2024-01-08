A Burntisland-based community project has received a £1500 funding boost to support a winter meal initiative that kicked off at the end of 2023.

Supper at the Sally’s project runs in the town’s Salvation Army hall, and started out as a pop-up event. Attendees were encouraged to pay what they could towards a filling three-course winter meal, with the excess funds being reinvested into future suppers.

Now a donation from independent Scottish broadband provider, GoFibre, also supported by Fife Council Warmer Places and Forth Ports, will help cover the costs of sourcing quality local ingredients, cooking appliances, and venue hire. Supper at the Sally also received support from Totally Locally, which commissioned bespoke aprons for the dedicated volunteers.

The initiative was piloted in January 2023 with the goal of fostering community connections in a welcoming environment, combating social isolation and alleviating the challenges of the cost of living crisis. As a volunteer-driven project, it also provides opportunities for upskilling, training, and personal development for those willing to contribute their time.

Supper at the Sally’s project sees attendees were encouraged to pay what they could towards a filling three-course winter meal, with the excess funds being reinvested into future suppers. (Pic: Submitted)

Two members of GoFibre’s team, Karyn Psyl and Joe Young, volunteered on the day. The initiative relies on the time and dedication of local volunteers to ensure that the suppers can keep running. The supper is open to anyone in the Burntisland community who wants to volunteer or dine. For more information contact: Jane Searles at [email protected] or on 07900175403. Several diners from last year’s pilot have gone on to become volunteers on the project - one of the key steps in the group’s efforts to develop a sustainable, self-organising culture.

Iain Ralph, Burntisland Community Development Trust Director and a volunteer at Supper at the Sally, said: “It’s been a challenge, but we have had a brilliant response from volunteers, funders, local businesses and the local community. Together we know we can make it work and thank you to all who are helping.”

Suppers will run every Saturday at the Salvation Army Hall in Burntisland from 5:00pm to - 6:30pm.

