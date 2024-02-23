Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The source-to-sea improvement project on the river and Motray Water catchment in Fife is being supported by the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund, managed by NatureScot.

The funding announcement was made at the RESP River Eden landowner ‘Any Questions’ event at Letham Village Hall organised to open a vital conversation with local landowners, residents and land managers about how to improve the river, which is currently classified as poor by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA). Around 120 landowners, land managers, a range of experts and interested residents attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news was welcomed by Sustainable Cupar which is the lead partner in the initiative. of the River Eden Sustainability Partner (RESP).

River Eden (Pic: Submitted)

The project will survey and map data highlighting areas suitable for habitat improvements, such as control of non-native invasive plant species and the creation of bankside woodland. The evidence gathered will enable the group to work with landowners and experts to select the best ways to improve river habitats. It will also identify key stakeholders, landowners, and land managers in the catchment.

The development stage is the first phase of a long-term vision for improvement of the River Eden and Motray Water catchment.

RESP is committed to supporting a restored river corridor, rich in biodiversity, free from invasive non-native species, resilient to climate change and connected to the community for well-being and economic benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel at the event included Willie Rennie MSP, Rick Haynes, lead on flooding, harbours and coasts for Fife Council, Kate Maitland (NFUS), Adam Warner (Scottish Water) and Roy Richardson (SEPA). A diverse range of questions were raised - from flooding to invasive species control, river management by farmers to water quality and tree planting.

The packed meeting to hear about the project's latest developments (Pic: Lera Grant)

Sarah Davidson, chair of Sustainable Cupar said: “This is a beginning of a conversation locally about the best way to improve the river catchment. RESP will soon begin their work by employing surveyors, who will provide evidence of the state of the river habitats.

"This project will run for twelve months. At the end of that period, working hand in hand with key partners and local people, plans will evolve about the best next steps to be taken to achieve the goals of an improved river catchment.”

RESP’s next community event is ‘The River Eden Day’ on March 2 at the Old Parish Centre, Cupar, 10.30 – 3.30. This is part of the Fife Climate Festival. Working alongside Community in Cupar and the Bell Baxter Global Goals group, there will be stalls about all things river, many children’s activities, films about rivers, music and a community buffet lunch will be available at no cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad