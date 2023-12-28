Funding boost to create central food distribution hub in north east Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project will operate from the NEF Community Hub at St David’s Centre in St Andrews and will aid with the bulk buying and delivery of food to providers who need it.

The funding, which is for two years, will be staged and will also be used for making homemade meals which will be available for food providers to buy at cost prices. This will allow the project to address climate change aims by reducing the number of volunteers who are currently driving to buy food at various locations.

So far, staff from the hub are connecting with food providers all over North East Fife.

Volunteer chefs at North East Fife Community Hub (Pic: Submitted)

Laiza Lorimer, area policy officer said, “NEF Community Hub is working with volunteers and food providers at this stage of the project as building relationships is essential for the project to succeed.

“At a recent food network meeting and through conversations we have had so far with hub staff and volunteers, we understand that providing home cooked meals for the food providers to stock is what is most needed. This means they can provide a nutritious meal for the people who use their service.”